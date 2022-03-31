LILBERT, Texas (KETK) – A Vietnam War veteran is pleading for help after a tornado flattened his house of 50 years in Nacogdoches County.

78-year-old Lester Thornton is sifting through wreckage and working to get his property cleaned up, but he can’t do it alone.

Thornton has been through a lot of tough times in his life, from Hurricane Ike causing major damage to his home to losing both of his sons. He said right now, it feels like he can’t catch a break.

“It’s just one thing after another, and the Good Lord says he won’t put more on us than we can bare. Sometimes it gets pretty close,” Thornton said.

After Hurricane Ike, he said his homeowners insurance dropped coverage on the house and no other companies would cover the home.

The Thorntons are on a fixed income, and right now their biggest priority is getting help repairing the roof. His family set up a GoFundMe to raise money for repairs.

According to the GoFundMe, the Thornton’s grandchildren depend on them for food and shelter since their sons’ death. His niece wrote that in 2001, Thornton lost his son Luke in a car wreck and just weeks ago he lost his other son to a diabetic coma.