SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The people of Marshall, Texas honored Cory Foster, the 35-year-old lineman from West Virginia who tragically lost his life due to heat exhaustion while restoring their power, in a candlelight vigil on Sunday.

As SWEPCO finishes up the work in the city, the company’s external affairs manager said they are banding together to support each other through this time.

“We’ve reinforced everything as far as a community, how we’re going to serve them, made sure that everybody- safety is number one for us, right? And so, we had to make sure everyone was good to go. And uh, making sure they’re having conversations, ‘we’re our brother’s keeper, and that we’re – we’re looking out for each other,” said the external affairs manager for SWEPCO, Mark Robinson.

Robinson said SWEPCO linemen have been all over the United States and have never seen a community come together in the support they’ve received from Marshall, Texas.