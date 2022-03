TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A vigil is being held in downtown Tyler in solidarity with Ukraine.

The vigil will be at 5 p.m. and people are encouraged to bring candles, incense and signs/flags showing support for Ukraine.

The event is hosted by a local business, which also provided sources for helping those still in Ukraine as they deal with the Russian invasion. The business encouraged people to donate to the following organizations: The Global Empowerment Mission and GlobalGiving.org.