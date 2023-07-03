LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Angel Network has announced that 22-time Grammy Award winner Vince Gill will perform at their benefit concert in Longview on Sept. 30.

The concert will be held in the Belcher Center on the LeTourneau University campus. Tickets for the benefit will cost between $46 and $156 dollars.

The East Texas Angel Network is a non-profit organization that supports families whose children have serious life-threatening diseases.

According to the Belcher Center additional special guests will be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale July 5 and can be bought online from the Belcher Center or by calling 903-233-3080.