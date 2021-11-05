Vintage Market Days of East Texas will have antiques, clothing and more this weekend

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Residents can visit the Vintage Market Days of East Texas this weekend.

The theme is Firesides and Flannel.

There’s fall shopping, featuring the best vendors from around the area.

East Texans can also find artisans and makers from nearly 20 other states.

Each vendor will feature their choice of vintage goods, antiques, original art, clothing, jewelry, and more.

The food truck area will also have some delicious food for you to enjoy.

Organizers said they’re excited to share this experience with the community.

“By having these type of events we promote our small businesses, which is like my heart. I’m a small business owner. Some of our vendors have grown so big. Honestly, they don’t do our shows anymore because their online sales are so amazing,” said Amanda Wilkinson, who is helping with the event.

Tickets are available at the Pickers Pavilion gate. On Friday, they cost $15, and for Saturday and Sunday the price is $10.

Children 12 and under are free, and there is no cost for re-entry all weekend.

The event was held on Friday from 12 p.m.- 7 p.m. and they will open this weekend from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

