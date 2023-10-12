CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) — The Chandler Chamber of Commerce and Dreams Come True Travel will co-host a virtual Music Friendly Community workshop with the Texas Music Office (TMO) on Thursday according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

According to Abbott, participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program will bolster music industry development in local communities and give music professionals the backing they need to develop industry growth.

The event is set to take place on Oct. 19 at noon. To join virtually visit the TMO Chandler Zoom link.

In the virtual event, TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist, Chip Adams, will provide details on how the process of the designation of a Music Friendly Community takes place, the benefits of becoming certified and to also answer any questions.

Currently there are 49 other Texas cities that have earned this designation and Chandler is on track to become the next one.

“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” Abbott said. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounted for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide last year. Working alongside local leaders like those in the City of Chandler, we can ensure even more Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed.”

To learn more about TMO’s Music Friendly Texas Community program visit their website.