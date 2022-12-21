LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter is temporarily closed due to a virus outbreak among their dogs.

According to the city, the shelter is not accepting animals in order to protect the health and safety of animals currently in the facility.

The shelter is seeing a lot of cases of Canine Distemper Virus, or CDV. Signs of distemper include watery/goopy discharge from the eyes, progressing to fever, lethargy, nasal discharge, coughing and vomiting. The virus then attacks the nervous system, where symptoms include head tilt, circling to one side, muscle twitching, “chewing gum fits,” salivation, seizures and partial or complete paralysis.

Distemper is often fatal. If the dog survives, neurological symptoms may still be permanent.

During the closure, the shelter will continue to deep clean and provide medical care and testing for the animals housed in the facility. The shelter cannot introduce new animals to the shelter’s compromised population without a very high risk of exposing the animal to CDV.

The shelter is working with their veterinarian to conduct PCR and titer testing to determine when it will be safe to reopen. The city noted that animal shelters across the state have been hit hard in recent months with outbreaks of the deadly virus.

If you own a dog, especially a puppy under 5-months-old, the shelter asks that you ensure they are current on vaccinations. Puppies need at least four booster CDV vaccines before they are 5-months-old. Older dogs still need boosters, and need yearly boosters in an endemic environment.