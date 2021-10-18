Vista College Longview permanently closes mid-semester, students search for answers, look for new opportunities

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- Vista College in Longview made an announcement on Oct. 8 that they were ceasing all operations, during the middle of the current semester.

This left students with unfinished courses they have already paid for. Heartbroken students spent two days collecting their belongings and grabbing their transcripts as they attempt to move forward.

However, Longview is not the only Vista College campus that has closed their doors. All schools across the state of Texas are shutting down.

In an email, the college states the reason behind this closure is due to “financial circumstances,” it says in part, “we realize the challenges this causes for students and we have been working to identify potential transfer colleges and schools to complete your degrees.”

A class action lawsuit has been filed by a student, who is helping fight for the more than 3,000 others like them that have been affected.

Texas based lawyer, Tim Ferguson, who is representing these students said damages go way beyond taking out loans and spending thousands of dollars to attend.

“How about the time these students lost? How about the time they spent away from their families, away from their jobs, away from other opportunities that could have helped them complete the same goal,” he said.

Kilgore College is trying to help these students. They recently held a special advising and information event for former Vista College students, in hopes of helping them determine the next step for their future.