Volunteer chainsaw teams head to Mount Enterprise to help with tornado damage

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KETK) – Texas Baptist Men Disaster Relief will help out the Mount Enterprise area, which sustained large amounts of damage during tornado Saturday.

Assessors are in the area today to survey the damage in Mount Enterprise, and two Texas Baptist Men chainsaw teams will begin serving the area on Monday.

Volunteer teams out of East Texas will be cutting and removing limbs for free for residents impacted by the storm. They expect as many as 30 volunteers to be there.

“Since 1967, TBM has delivered help, hope and healing after every disaster in Texas, most across the United States and many around the world.” John Hall, TBM Director of Communications

Preliminary assessments of tornado damage show that there is EF-1 damage in Rusk County, which is considered moderate damage. Still, photos and videos show roofs torn off of houses, debris in the road, uprooted trees and more.

This isn’t the first time TBM has helped people in need. According to John Hall, TBM Director of Communications, volunteers served 75 straight days after Gulf Coast hurricanes last fall, completing more than 900 chainsaw jobs.

In February, when winter storms left many without water or power and killed over 100 Texans, TBM came to help by distributing bottled water and doing laundry for those in need.

According to their website, TBM “mobilizes Christ followers to change the world, tackling its biggest challenges by meeting crucial needs after disasters, providing clean drinking water for people around the globe and equipping the next generation to make a difference for years to come.”