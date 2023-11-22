TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, the Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler hosted “Pure Religion,” where a team of volunteers built close to 50 beds for foster children in East Texas.

“One in three does not have a bed to be able to be placed in a next of kin home and so this was a huge need that we found here in Smith County alone,” said Tony Black the president of Pure Religion.

Based on that statistic, Longview resident, Chad Richey, decided to help and provide a teaching moment to his children.

“An opportunity to show them also that they are kids that are much less blessed than they are who sometimes don’t have beds to sleep in,” said Richey.

Congressman Nathaniel Moran was among almost 300 volunteers who took the time to help out.

“It’s so good to see so many people in the East Texas community come out and saying I want to be a part of giving back to somebody else, helping somebody else because truly that how we can give thanks to God for the blessings we have in our life, is turning around and seeing how we can bless somebody else,” said Moran.

Organizers said gifting the brand new twin beds to East Texas homes and seeing the reaction on the children’s face is an amazing experience.

“They’ve never had anything to call their own and they get to lay in the bed for the first time and literally expressions of joy and sometimes we get tears,” said Black.

The non profit is hard at work with a mission to put a smile on a child’s face this holiday season.

“Its just been a sense of comfort and just a joy for those kiddos in that time period,” said Black.

Smith County inmates also participated by loading up the finished beds into the trailer.

This was the ninth year this massive bed build has taken place.