MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – More than 100 rounds were fired in the classroom, and nearly two dozen were killed. School districts are on edge after the Uvalde school shooting, with many reviewing and renewing their safety protocols.

Cody Mize is the Superintendent at Mineola ISD.

“Are we doing everything in our power to make sure our kids are safe?” Mize said.

That’s the question on many people’s minds after the deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school.

“Oh, it’s absolutely heartbreaking,” said Mize. “I mean, it’s, I think it’s any superintendent, any school administrator, any school employee, it’s your worst nightmare.”

21 people were killed in the Uvalde shooting, among them were 19 students and two teachers.

Now, school districts are reviewing their safety protocols and adopting new ones like the guardian program.

Steve Clugston is the Superintendent at Pine Tree ISD.

“Our guardian program is a program where our staff members have access to firearms to protect our students and staff in case of some kind of emergency,” said Clugston.

Pine Tree is among many school districts with a guardian program on campus. Anyone can volunteer to be a guardian, but not everyone is chosen.

“(It’s) a volunteer process, anybody that may be interested, we go through all of those applications. We were looking for, you know, what background, experience with firearms and everything,” said Clugston. “It’s a vetting process that we go through.”

It is a rigorous process, including a psychological exam and intense training.

“Our job is as an educational institution is to educate our kids, but our number one priority is to make sure that our kids and our staff are kept safe,” said Clugston.

Safety is something both superintendents can agree on.

“We feel that if you’re going to be able to carry, you need to have proper training. You need to go through classes to be able to do that and to be able to do it well,” said Mize.

In Mineola, staff can also do a training course if they want to carry on campus.

“But (the) number one priority has to be school safety,” said Mize. “It has to be, you know, earning that trust. Because the parents if they’re dropping off their most valuable thing that they have in their life, which is their children, they need to know that they’re safe and they’re cared for.”