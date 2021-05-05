Voters approve more than $11 million bond for district-wide improvements at Hawkins ISD

HAWKINS, Tyler (KETK) — Many facilities at Hawkins ISD are in store for renovations after a bond worth $11,775,000 was was approved by voters during the May 1 election.

The ag program will get about $5 million, helping to expand the woodworking shop, livestock facility and remodel the building. According to the Hawkins bond website, there will also be expansions to the livestock facility, metal fabrication workshop and the honey processing kitchen.

The football stadium will get new, synthetic turf laid down, a new track added and a visitors press box. Lighting will also be added to the baseball field. The cost is estimated at $1.89 million.

“Band and football and baseball, and even down to our elementary kids that use it for field day. So many people are going to benefit from it,” Hawkins ISD Athletic Director Scott Evans said.

School leaders say they’re excited about how these funds will impact students.

“It’s a valuable piece no matter what pathway our students are on, I think they’re going to have great value from it,” Hawkins ISD Superintendent Stephanie McConnell said.

The fine arts band facility will get $1.5 million. There will be a remodel of the existing band hall, including expansions for practice and storage space. It will include direct access to the auditorium and new classroom furnishings.

“It means the world to me and for our students we’ve needed this expansion to happen, we’re busting at the seams,” Hawkins ISD teacher Matt Byrd said.

This bond will raise taxes for Hawkins residents. For $100,000 homes, people could see an almost $9 tax increase monthly.

There are exceptions. If you’re 65 an older or disabled you can apply here to not have to pay school district taxes if you live in the area. The bond is financed in a 30-year bond level structure.