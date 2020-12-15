Waiver on expired driver’s licenses ends in April, DPS urges people to make appointments

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If your driver’s license or state ID card is expired, the Texas Department of Public Safety wants you to make an appointment to get them renewed as soon as you can.

The temporary waiver on expiration dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic granted by Gov. Greg Abbott ends April 14, so anyone with an expired driver’s license, commercial driver’s license, commercial learner’s permit, state ID card or election ID certificate won’t be protected after that date.

DPS launched a new online appointment scheduling tool in May when offices reopened, and it’s designed to cut down on long waits in line, DPS says. People can schedule a specific date and time up to six months in advance using the new tool.

Some Texans are also still eligible to renew licenses/ID cards and changing their address online at Texas.gov, or by phone at 1-866-357-3639. People can check their eligibility for online renewals at the DPS website.

A limited number of same-day appointments are available, and those are done on a first-come, first-serve basis, DPS says.