TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler’s 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held at UT Tyler on Saturday.

The Alzheimer’s Alliance walk was held in order to help raise money for research efforts that could one day bring about an end to the disease.

Many people who have been affected by the disease came out to walk.

“It’s very hard to be told you have a non-treatable, non-curable, neurodegenerative brain disease where your brain dies,” said walk participant Don Kent. “Everybody talks about end-stage dementia and that’s where I’m headed. I don’t want to go through that, I want people to find cures for these diseases, its going to affect everybody eventually, one way or another.”

As of Saturday night the walk has raised over $44,000 dollars, according to the Tyler Walk to End Alzheimer’s website.