TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the weather gets cooler this time of year, more Texans will be spending time outdoors and TxDOT has a warning for pedestrians.

This month, they’re launching a campaign to call attention to this reality. The Walking Billboard effort aims to remind drivers that “pedestrians don’t come with air bags” and “you can’t fix a pedestrian at a body shop.”

Pedestrian deaths are on the rise across Texas and now account for one in five of all traffic fatalities.

Crash reports underline two main causes for these deaths. One, pedestrians failing to follow traffic safety laws and two, drivers failing to yield the right of way, driving too fast or being intoxicated.

Which all comes down to obeying the law as those traffic signs are there for a reason.

Drivers and pedestrians were on display on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at US 110 from Golden Road to Lindbergh Street and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at UT Tyler on Old Omen Road.