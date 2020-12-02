Walking, healthy living advocate Bob Moore of Canton dies at 81

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Canton resident Bob Moore, 81, who spent much of the later years of his life promoting walking and healthy living, has died.

Based in part on Moore’s efforts, the Texas House of Representatives passed a resolution in 2013 that designated Canton as the official Walking Capitol of Texas, said information shared by NET Health on Tuesday.

Moore served as a spokesperson for East Texas education campaigns aimed at decreasing high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and other preventable chronic diseases, NET Health’s tribute said.

“Bob Moore was one of a kind and a good friend to anyone he met. His story was one of personal triumph over health issues, an unbelievable eagerness to share the secrets he had learned about healthy living, as well as a deep love for his community of Canton.” George Roberts, NET Health CEO and cofounder of Fit City Tyler

Moore launched BeeFitBob.com to promote the term WAFOWASL (Water Food Walk and Sleep) because he believed those are the only four things anyone needs to live a healthy life.

“We always looked forward to his smiling face at our Fit City Tyler events and at local 5k’s. Bob Moore will be missed by all who knew him,” Roberts said.

On BeeFitBob.com, Moore said he began pursuing a healthier lifestyle when he was 70.

“If I keep on eating and drinking like I was, and not exercising, where am I going to be in five years? I knew I’d be dead. I knew I had to change,” he shared on his website.

He lost weight and began walking at least three miles every day.