WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — The Walnut Grove Water Supply corporation announced Wednesday that they will be implementing irrigation control measures beginning June 27.

Starting Monday, and effective through Sept. 30, outside irrigation will only be permitted on alternate days for Walnut Grove customers in order to ensure adequate water is available for all members. These measures are reportedly being implemented due to the current weather conditions, projected limited rainfall, extreme heat and high water demand across the system.

Rules regarding these measures are listed as follows:

Odd numbered addresses may irrigate (water yards and gardens) on Monday, Wednesday and Friday only

Even numbered addresses may irrigate (water yards and gardens) on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday only

Outside irrigation will not be permitted on Sunday across the board

The company says that violating the irrigation control schedule could result in penalties, up to loss of water service. Additional voluntary reduction in customer water demand will be appreciated and members will be advised of any necessary adjustments in the future.

Walnut Grove is a public water supply that serves communities in southern Smith County and northern Cherokee County.