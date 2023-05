LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, at Ware Elementary, organizers held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 9th area book vending machine.

It’s all part of the Read to Succeed Initiative. The program started as a way to make sure every child has access to books improving literacy rates and having fun at the same time.

Greater Longview United Way plans to open two more book vending machines over summer break which will make it 11 in total by the time school starts again this fall.