HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The significant drop in temperatures has left many East Texans without power.

If anyone is looking for a warming center, see the list below.

Anderson County

Palestine Mall

  • Where: 2000 S Loop 256, Ste 121 in Palestine
  • They will be open until further notice.

Franklin County

Winnsboro Church of Christ

  • Where: 601 E Coke Rd in Winnsboro
  • They will be open until all power is back.

Henderson County

Leagueville Baptist Church

  • Where: 12081 FM 317 in Murchison
  • From 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday

Faith Baptist Church

  • Where: 13567 State Highway 31 East in Brownsboro
  • From 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday

Faith Fellowship Church (Baxter area)

  • Where: 5330 U.S. Highway 175 East in Athens
  • From 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday

Smith County

Green Acres Baptist Church

  • Where: 1607 Troup Highway in Tyler
  • From 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Glass Recreation Center

  • Where: 501 W. 32nd Street in Tyler
  • From 10 a.m. -10 p.m.

Rose Garden

  • Where: 420 Rose Park Drive in Tyler
  • From 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Senior Citizens Activity Center

  • Where: 1915 Garden Valley Road in Tyler
  • From 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Tyler Public Library

  • Where: 201 S. College Ave.
  • From 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

If you know of any other warming centers, please contact us here.