HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The significant drop in temperatures has left many East Texans without power.

If anyone is looking for a warming center, see the list below.

Anderson County

Palestine Mall

Where: 2000 S Loop 256, Ste 121 in Palestine

They will be open until further notice.

Franklin County

Winnsboro Church of Christ

Where: 601 E Coke Rd in Winnsboro

They will be open until all power is back.

Henderson County

Leagueville Baptist Church

Where: 12081 FM 317 in Murchison

From 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday

Faith Baptist Church

Where: 13567 State Highway 31 East in Brownsboro

From 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday

Faith Fellowship Church (Baxter area)

Where: 5330 U.S. Highway 175 East in Athens

From 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday

Smith County

Green Acres Baptist Church

Where: 1607 Troup Highway in Tyler

From 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Glass Recreation Center

Where: 501 W. 32nd Street in Tyler

From 10 a.m. -10 p.m.

Rose Garden

Where: 420 Rose Park Drive in Tyler

From 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Senior Citizens Activity Center

Where: 1915 Garden Valley Road in Tyler

From 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Tyler Public Library

Where: 201 S. College Ave.

From 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

If you know of any other warming centers, please contact us here.