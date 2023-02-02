HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The significant drop in temperatures has left many East Texans without power.
If anyone is looking for a warming center, see the list below.
Anderson County
Palestine Mall
- Where: 2000 S Loop 256, Ste 121 in Palestine
- They will be open until further notice.
Franklin County
Winnsboro Church of Christ
- Where: 601 E Coke Rd in Winnsboro
- They will be open until all power is back.
Henderson County
Leagueville Baptist Church
- Where: 12081 FM 317 in Murchison
- From 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday
Faith Baptist Church
- Where: 13567 State Highway 31 East in Brownsboro
- From 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday
Faith Fellowship Church (Baxter area)
- Where: 5330 U.S. Highway 175 East in Athens
- From 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday
Smith County
Green Acres Baptist Church
- Where: 1607 Troup Highway in Tyler
- From 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Glass Recreation Center
- Where: 501 W. 32nd Street in Tyler
- From 10 a.m. -10 p.m.
Rose Garden
- Where: 420 Rose Park Drive in Tyler
- From 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Senior Citizens Activity Center
- Where: 1915 Garden Valley Road in Tyler
- From 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Tyler Public Library
- Where: 201 S. College Ave.
- From 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.
If you know of any other warming centers, please contact us here.