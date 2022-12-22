TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As temperatures drop, warming centers are opening up around East Texas.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management keeps a map of seasonal relief centers provided by local and non-profit partner organizations. The map is not updated in real time, however.

Below is a list of East Texas locations that have announced they will open warming centers for the upcoming arctic blast. The list will be updated if more locations are added:

Longview

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview is open as a warming center.

Lufkin

The Lufkin Salvation Army will be open as a warming center Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Marshall

The city of Marshall will open a warming center at the Marshall Fire Department Central Station on South Grove Street from Thursday at 4 p.m. until Saturday at 4 p.m.

Texarkana

Mission Texarkana, located at 620 W. 4th St., will serve as a warming center along with the Randy Sams Shelter on 402 Oak St.