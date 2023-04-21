LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — An arrest warrant revealed new details surrounding the death of a Longview man in October 2022. Preston Wade Graham, 24, was arrested on Monday, April 17 and charged with murder.

On Oct. 10, 2022, Longview officials received an emergency call from the roommate of Victor Hugo Herrera. Police responded to the residence in the 1000 block of Baxley Lane in Longview where the roommate stated that Herrera was injured and appeared to be struck in the head sometime between Oct. 9 and Oct. 10, according to court documents.

The roommate told police that he heard a door open at their residence and assumed it was Herrera coming home from work, so he did not leave his room.

During the morning hours of Oct. 9, the roommate knocked on Herrera’s door to wake him up but said he just heard Herrera make a sound described as moaning or groaning, the warrant stated. The roommate did not continue knocking because Herrera had become upset in the past for continuous knocking if he did not want to wake up, documents stated.

Sometime during the day, the roommate reportedly noticed an early 2000s model gray Dodge Dakota pickup truck in front of their residence on Baxley Lane that he had not seen before and stated he did not see anyone in the truck.

The next day on Oct. 10, documents stated the roommate was concerned about not seeing Herrera, so he used a spatula to pry his way into the room and found Herrera on the floor against his bed and called the police.

Officers noticed a bloody footprint leading away from the residence from an exterior door in Herrera’s room and a bloody claw hammer. Herrera had injuries to the left side of his head and behind his left ear, documents said. He died from his injuries on Oct. 11 and the autopsy showed his death was ruled to be a homicide.

Officials reportedly found a fingerprint on a “water bong” in Herrera’s bedroom that was determined to belong to Graham. After looking up Graham’s information, it was shown that an early 2000s model Dodge Dakota pickup truck was registered to his emergency contacts.

When searching for the owner of the truck, officials found that the truck had been “handled” by Longview Police Department on Oct. 9 around 1:30 a.m. at a shooting at Jack’s Grill and Lounge. Graham was seen on an officer’s body-worn camera footage wearing a black cap, white shirt, dark-colored zip-up jacket, maroon pants, black and white shoes/slide sandals and gold/yellow necklaces with fairly long sideburns that match previous mugshots, documents said.

Police discovered that Herrera sent a text with his address to a number that was determined to be someone in the truck with Graham that night, the warrant said.

Police identified and spoke with the man who said that he asked Graham for a ride home that night and did not know him prior to meeting at a bar. According to the warrant, the man stated that Graham stopped and went inside a house where he thought Graham was meeting “his dealer.”

Once Graham returned to the truck, the man said he “was tripping” and was unsure if he used some type of narcotics while inside but he told police he was unsure if he saw blood on Graham, authorities said.

After receiving a search warrant for Graham’s truck, police detected blood on the driver’s side handle and on the console between the driver’s and passenger’s seats, according to documents.

Officials found that Graham’s truck had an “1100” on the windshield and those numbers matched that of what was found to be in his WhatsApp username “PZ1100” whom Herrera had last contacted.

The maps app of Graham’s phone also showed that he had typed in Herrera’s address several times on Oct. 9, documents state.

According to documents, Herrera’s phone had also received texts of card transaction notifications from 6:20 p.m. and 6:21 p.m. on Oct. 9 and a $99 transaction notification from an unknown Zippy J’s convenience store that requested a reply but no response was sent.

Officials found through surveillance footage that Graham was allegedly at a convenience store in the same gray four-door Dodge pickup truck and is believed to have used Herrera’s card while wearing clothes matching Graham’s description from the officer’s earlier body camera footage.

Due to information from Graham’s cell phone, the presence of human blood in his truck and the fingerprints found in the victim’s bedroom, police believe it is probable that Graham was involved in Herrera’s death by striking with a claw hammer in his bedroom, according to the warrant.

Graham was being held without bond until he appeared before a judge.