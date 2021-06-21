Warrant: Longview man who was in standoff with police strangled, poured bleach over ex-girlfriend

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – An arrest affidavit for a Longview man who was involved in a standoff with Huntsville police June 16 shows that he allegedly strangled and poured bleach over his ex-girlfriend.

24-year-old Dontrey Ray Walker is charged with murder and being held in the Gregg County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, a peace officer was called to Sydney Street in Longview in reference to a homicide. He was told that there was a dead female with marks around her neck and bleach poured over her.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say 22-year-old Paige Martin was dead in the residence.

Another officer spoke to the home owner, who informed them that Walker was Martin’s ex-boyfriend and had taken Martin’s vehicle. His Snapchat showed that he appeared to be heading towards Houston.

Huntsville police then said that Walker had barricaded himself in their city while claiming to have killed his girlfriend in Longview. The Huntsville Police Department successfully negotiated his surrender and he was taken into custody for the warrant.