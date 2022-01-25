Warrant: Man charged in wreck that killed Tyler Legacy student told police he had 6 cocktails before crash

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man charged with intoxicated manslaughter for the death of a Tyler Legacy High School senior allegedly told police he had six cocktails at a local bar before the crash, according to a warrant obtained by KETK News.

24-year-old Jason Charles is accused of driving drunk in the crash that killed Lilly Thornburgh, a senior in the Red Raider band.

The documents state that Charles was driving behind Thornburgh on South Broadway Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 14. Charles allegedly hit the back of her car, which caused it “to excel forward, hit a curb, and flip into the front yard of a residence…”

Charles was initially uncooperative with paramedics at the scene and when one asked him to tell the truth, he replied “No,” according to the documents.

The warrant says that an officer on the scene said Charles was “unsteady on his feet, had an altered mental state, made rambling statements that did not make sense, had slurred speech, and was very emotional.” It also says that the officer smelled alcohol on Charles’ breath.

While riding in the back of an ambulance, Charles stated that he had “approximately six Crown and Cokes at the Rose City Draft House.” The warrant says that he also “made a statement to hospital staff that he knew he was in trouble because he was drunk.”

A warrant for a test of Charles’ blood was signed by Judge Austin Jackson. The result of that test was not included in the warrant.