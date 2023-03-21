TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A woman, who was arrested for abuse of a corpse after a baby was found in a bucket, had given birth to the child in a toilet moments before, according to her arrest warrant.

The warrant said deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office were called to the home in Lindale on March 15 where the baby was found, and spoke with the homeowner who showed them a red mop bucket that had been placed outside.

The homeowner reportedly told officials she lived at the home with her roommate Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes, 23 of Longview, who later told detectives during an interview that the baby found was hers.

Cooper-Holmes told detectives, according to the warrant, that she gave birth to the child in a toilet around 4 a.m. on March 12 and “only looked at it once.”

The warrant said she stated she had preordered bedsheets, feminine hygiene products and Tylenol prior to giving birth.

Cooper-Holmes then wrapped the baby in a towel, according to the warrant, and place it in a red bucket, and put the bucket on the ground outside.

The warrant said after she cleaned up the remains of birth, she went back outside “to see if the baby was alive” before she “returned to her room and fell asleep.”

Cooper-Holmes allegedly never checked on the child again, and according to the warrant, told detectives she contacted the suspected father through Snapchat and said “I was pregnant … that can’t happen again. I can’t be pregnant.”

A warrant for Cooper-Holmes arrest was signed by a judge on March 16, and she was booked into the Smith County Jail on March 18. Her bond has been set at $1 million.