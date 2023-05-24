TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police have identified two men believed to be the shooters in a shooting at the Liberty Arms apartment complex in Tyler on Monday and issued warrants for their arrest.

Warrants have been issued for Kerick Johnson, 18, and Marqus Gray, 21, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. At the time of the shooting, Johnson was detained as a possible suspect and had a gunshot wound to his torso.

Police said he was taken to a local hospital and later released. No other injuries were reported from the shooting but many car and apartment windows were shot out, according to officials.

Anyone with information in the case or on the whereabouts of Johnson and Gray are asked to contact the Tyler police at 903-531-1000 or call the Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.