WASKOM, Texas (KETK) – A clinic in Waskom has 400 Johnson & Johnson vaccines left and is encouraging people, who are eligible, in and around the community to register.
The Absolute Concierge Health Care said the vaccine is free and that people can register at kvachwaskom.com to get the shot on March 10th, 11th, and the 12th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
People who are eligible are teachers and staff, people over the age of 65 and people 18 or over that have a medical condition.
The clinic is located at 390 West Texas Avenue Waskom, TX 75692.
- 2 East Texas teens honored by Red Cross for saving man from drowning
- Carter BloodCare to host blood drive at Classic Toyota-Mercedez Benz in Tyler
- Texas faith leaders respond to governor rescinding mask mandate
- Twitter sues Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, asks court to halt his investigation of the social media company
- Waskom clinic has 400 Johnson & Johnson vaccines left, encourages eligible people to register