Waskom clinic has 400 Johnson & Johnson vaccines left, encourages eligible people to register

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

WASKOM, Texas (KETK) – A clinic in Waskom has 400 Johnson & Johnson vaccines left and is encouraging people, who are eligible, in and around the community to register.

The Absolute Concierge Health Care said the vaccine is free and that people can register at kvachwaskom.com to get the shot on March 10th, 11th, and the 12th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People who are eligible are teachers and staff, people over the age of 65 and people 18 or over that have a medical condition.

The clinic is located at 390 West Texas Avenue Waskom, TX 75692.