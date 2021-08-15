Waskom Elementary School to close for a week after staff become sick with COVID-19

WASKOM, Texas (KETK)- Waskom Elementary School will be closed for a week after some staff have gotten sick with COVID-19.

There will be no classes from Aug. 16- Aug. 20. Waskom ISD Superintendent Rae Ann Patty, said they made this decision to protect students and employees.

“I do apologize for the inconvenience this late notice may cause. The staff has contacted us throughout the weekend, and there is no way to staff our elementary school at this time. Thank you for your patience and understanding while we get through this period. We encourage each of you to stay safe and help us get back into school next week,” wrote Patty.

Staff will not be asked to go to work, and the elementary campus will be deep cleaned.

Students will not be required to be make up these days.

But, if the school is closed in the future, then students will have to make up those additional days during the year or at the beginning of summer.

Remote learning will also not be available this week.

Waskom Middle School and Waskom High School campuses will still hold classes.

“Again, thank you for your patience and understanding,” said Patty.