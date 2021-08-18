Waskom ISD to close all campuses until next week due to COVID concerns

WASKOM, Texas (KETK) – Waskom ISD has announced that they will close all their campuses through next Monday in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the school district.

For the next five days, Waskom ISD campuses will be cleaned thoroughly to ensure a safe environment when students return on Tuesday. This comes as COVID-19 cases in Texas are surging, in large part due to the Delta variant of the virus.

In a Facebook statement, Waskom ISD said the safety of their students and staff is their primary concern.

“While we know this is an inconvenience for some families, we are trying to stop the spread of COVID on all campuses. We feel this is the option to curb the spread of illness throughout the district, protect our students and staff, and allow us to reopen safely,” according to a statement from Waskom ISD superintendent Rae Ann Patty.

On Sunday, Waskom ISD announced they would close their elementary school for a week after staff members got sick with COVID-19.

Waskom ISD will have staff available on all campuses to take calls on Monday “should your child develop symptoms,” the statement said.