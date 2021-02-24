Waskom man dies after striking semi pulling out on to the highway

WASKOM, Texas (KETK) – A Waskom man was killed Tuesday night after striking the back of a semi on HWY 80.

A preliminary report from DPS states that 53-year-old Carl Aimes was driving west on HWY 80 four miles away from Waskom just after 8 p.m.

28-year-old Rex Renard West Jr., of Bossier City, Louisiana was driving a 2017 Pertbilt truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer and he pulled out from a private road, trying to turn left onto the highway. Aimes’ car then hit the back of the semi.

Aimes was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Oswalt and was taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall. West was not injured in the crash.