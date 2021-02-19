Winter Weather Tools

WATCH: East Texas police department shares video of officer losing control on icy road

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) The Texarkana Police Department is sharing a video showing one of their police units losing control on an icy road.

Dashcam video shows the officer losing control on Galleria Oaks Drive early Friday morning.

They were driving slow and being very careful – but that didn’t matter. There are many spots in the city that the roads are just so icy it doesn’t matter how careful you are. It only takes a second.

Texarkana Police Department

Police also responded to a rollover wreck on St. Michael Drive Thursday night. Officials say the driver lost control and flipped into a ditch. No injuries were reported.

Police warn residents to stay off the roads unless it is absolutely necessary.

KFXK Fox 51