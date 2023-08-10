SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A lieutenant with the Smith County Constable’s Office Precinct 4 saved a dog from a burning vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., Lieutenant Josh Hill was patrolling in the area of the 11500 block of CR 3101 when officials said he was nearly hit by a car traveling at high speeds. Hill attempted to stop the vehicle but it reportedly kept going which led to a chase.

According to authorities, the pursuit lasted around nine minutes before the vehicle “wrecked out” around West Goforth and Old Highway 135 in Gregg County. Officials said the driver got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene of the crash.

The vehicle caught fire and as Hill was attempting to clear it, he saw that a dog was left inside the burning vehicle.

With the fire department on the way with no ETA, authorities said Hill approached the vehicle to try and save the dog. Hill was able to save the dog from the burning vehicle but sustained burns to his fingers in the process.

“The Precinct 4 Constable’s Office would like to thank the Gregg County Sheriffs Office, Gregg County DPS, Kilgore Police Department, Kilgore City Animal Control, Gladewater and Sabine Fire Department, and all the citizens who stopped to render aid,” said Constable Josh Joplin, Smith County Precinct 4.