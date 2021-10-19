WATCH LIVE: 21 people escape plane crash near Katy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (KETK) – Local officials say fire crews are currently responding to a plane crash that occurred in Brookshire near Katy.

According to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office, a total of 21 people were on board, including three crew members. So far, only one injury has been reported.

The Katy Fire Department reported that the crash occurred around 10:08 a.m. near the intersection of Morton Road and FM 2855, according to KPRC Houston.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51