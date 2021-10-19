WATCH LIVE: 21 people escape plane crash near Katy

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (KETK) – Local officials say fire crews are currently responding to a plane crash that occurred in Brookshire near Katy.

According to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office, a total of 21 people were on board, including three crew members. So far, only one injury has been reported.

The Katy Fire Department reported that the crash occurred around 10:08 a.m. near the intersection of Morton Road and FM 2855, according to KPRC Houston.

