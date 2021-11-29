Harrison County Sheriff ‘does not foresee an arrest being made’ in hunting accident that killed 11-year-old

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher announced Monday afternoon that he “does not foresee… an arrest being made” in a fatal hunting accident that killed an 11-year-old girl Saturday afternoon.

Daisy Grace Lynn George was shot just after 5 p.m. near the intersection of Young and Hickey Road just east of Hallsville by her father in what Fletcher called “a tragic accident.”

George was accidentally shot with a high-powered rifle, but the specific weapon was not listed in an initial release on Sunday. Though authorities had requested a care flight, all helicopters had been grounded due to inclement weather.

Fletcher gave more details on the shooting itself, saying it occurred back at the father’s truck after they were in a deer stand for around two hours.

They had actually made it back to the vehicle at the time the accident occured. They were not still in the woods or in a deer blind or anything like that… They had spent two cartridges while in the stand. He remembered loading four into the rifle, ejected two at the vehicle, was going to clear the hammer on the gun and when he did, it went off. Sheriff Brandon Fletcher

Fletcher said that EMS workers and deputies had trouble locating George and her father due to poor cell phone reception. He said the father was an experienced hunter who had been hunting most of his life. Fletcher extended condolences to the family and friends of George.

“I hate to see a young person lose their life in this way…Anytime a young person loses their life, it’s tragic for anyone involved.” Sheriff Brandon Fletcher

Fletcher’s department is working with Texas Park and Wildlife Game Wardens in the investigation. Hallsville ISD has made grief counselors available to students and staff.

A GoFundMe has been set up for George’s funeral expenses. Donations can be made here.