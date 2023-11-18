TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A march through downtown Tyler was held in support of the former Bishop of Tyler, Bishop Joseph Strickland on Saturday morning. Bishop Strickland was removed as the Bishop of Tyler by the Vatican last Saturday on Nov. 11.

The Associated Press reported that Bishop Strickland, a conservative, had become a “fierce critic of the pontiff and has come to symbolize the polarization within the U.S. Catholic hierarchy.”

Earlier in the year, the Vatican sent two other Bishops to investigate the governance of the Tyler Diocese.

The Diocese of Tyler released the following statement on Bishop Strickland’s removal:

“It was announced today in Rome that Bishop Joseph Strickland has been relieved of pastoral governance of the Diocese of Tyler and that Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin has been appointed Apostolic Administrator of the diocese. Our work as the Catholic Church in northeast Texas continues. Our mission is to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ, to foster an authentic Christian community, and to serve the needs of all people with compassion and love. We strive to deepen our faith, promote the common good, and create a welcoming environment for all to encounter the loving God – Father, Son, and Spirit. During this time of transition, we pray that God may continue to abundantly bless and strengthen the Church and God’s holy, faithful people here and around the world.” DIOCESE OF TYLER

Today’s march was organized by the Knights of The Republic and it started at 10 a.m. in downtown Tyler.