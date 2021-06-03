TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Sen. John Cornyn said Thursday the Biden administration’s emphasis on green energy is coming at a cost to the oil and gas industry.

“We are taking what is a great national asset (oil and gas production) and jeopardizing it by taxing and regulating it into oblivion,” Cornyn said as the keynote speaker at the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Energy Summit.

The Biden administration wants to give huge discounts to those who want to buy electric vehicles while denying oil and gas producers basic business deductions, the senator said.

He praised the oil and gas producers present for providing low cost, clean, self-sufficient energy.

“You would think that the country would appreciate that and would want to see that continue. I think right now President Biden’s guiding principle when it comes to his executive orders is whatever the previous administration did, we are going to undo it,” Cornyn said.

He said that despite the oil and gas industry’s investments in technology, the Biden administration’s “religious attachment to climate change seems to trump all else” including decisions about energy policy.

“Unfortunately that is the battle we are fighting in Washington,” he said, adding later, “I think the biggest problem is this industry does it’s job so well that people have come to take it for granted”

Cornyn also discussed legislation he has filed that would provide money for winterizing the energy grid as a way to prevent extended blackouts that occurred during a record-breaking freeze in Texas in February,

He said he his bill that would provide grants through the Energy Department to provide financial incentives to states to winterize energy grid related equipment.

He also spoke on recent cyber attacks that targeted the Colonial Pipeline and a food processor. “One of my biggest concerns for our country is our vulnerability to cyber attacks.”

He said America’s adversaries, most notably China and Russia, “attack our infrastructure and steal our intellectual property.”

Russia uses cyberattacks to create chaos and disruption in our society, he said.

“The cybersecurity thing is a huge problem because we don’t know what extent our infrastructure already has been infiltrated. … So I think this is a huge vulnerability and one we really need to up our game on.”