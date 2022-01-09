Possible tornado damage in Sabine county from early morning storm

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Around 3:30 AM Sunday, National Weather Service meteorologists in Shreveport issued a Tornado Warning for Sabine county.

There was a report made just before 4 AM of flying debris in the Lowes Creek community in far east Sabine county, near Sabinetown. Here is the report from NWS Shreveport. *This is preliminary and subject to storm surveys if necessary.*

The radar was showing a significant area of rotation in east Sabine county close to 4 AM.

Severe storm – radar presentation for Sabine county on Sunday morning

Severe storm – rotation presentation for Sabine county on Sunday morning

