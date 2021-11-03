Inaugural class of Tyler medical school to be given 4-year scholarships

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bob Garrett, president of the R.W. Fair Foundation, announced that the 40 students of the inaugural class of the UT Tyler medical school will receive 4-year tuition free scholarship.

“This once-in-a-generation opportunity is a natural choice for us to stretch beyond our comfort level, and we felt compelled to help lead early our community and the East Texas region in giving beyond what the normal limits are,” Garrett said.

He said this announcement marks the largest gift in the history of his organization.

UT Tyler previously released a statement saying they have a “major announcement” for Wednesday regarding their proposed new medical school.

Led by Chairman and former Tyler mayor Kevin Eltife, the UT System Board of Regents approved a proposal for the school in February 2020. It was approved by the Texas Legislature back in May.

The plan has received wide support from multiple politicians, including:

State Rep. Matt Schaefer

State Rep. Travis Clardy

State Rep. Dan Flynn

State Rep. Cole Hefner

State Rep. Jay Dean

State Rep. Chriss Paddie

State Rep. Gary VanDeaver

Tyler Mayor Martin Heines

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran

State Sen. Robert Nichols

State Sen. Bryan Hughes

The economic impact of a medical school is projected to be significant. The Perryman Group, a Texas economic research and analysis firm with ties to the region for more than 40 years, credited existing UT facilities in Tyler with providing an annual economic impact of $1.7 billion, including $80.1 million in tax receipts and the creation of 21,529 jobs.

Local shop owners are ready for the new college to come to town and say it should increase their revenue.

“It’s surprising. We have been in business for 20 years and have gone with them. It will certainly, I’m sure, increase our business not only with the medical school but all of the people that go along with the medical school,” said CR Scrubs owner Richard Mead.

Owners of CR Scrubs have been in Tyler since 1998 and have had a front-row seat to the growth of Tyler. Now with a medical school coming to Tyler, they can’t wait to see the impact. This new school will help provide more jobs bringing in more money for the community as a whole.

“Every time something has happened it seems like the community has gotten stronger. The medical, financial community is just better,” Mead said.

“So when you add a medical school to the 3 incredible hospitals we have and the medical care we are giving. You can imagine the research dollars, the business, the retirement communities, all of that, that will continue to grow and come here because of this. It will be quite phenomenal for the economy for many years to come,” says Eltife.