SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Congressman Nathaniel Moran is giving an East Texas welcome to the group of 60 Christians from the Mayflower Church out of China today.

The welcome event is being held at the South Spring Baptist Church in Tyler.

The group left China in 2019 fleeing from persecution, interrogations and imprisonment by the Chinese government because of their beliefs. After almost four years of uncertainty, the group landed in Texas last week and made their way to East Texas where they will stay.

Moran released the following statement, after confirming that the Mayflower Church congregation had safely arrived in East Texas:

“Our nation was founded on the principle of religious freedom, and it is our responsibility to ensure that the United States stands in support of those who are fleeing religious persecution. For seven years, the members of the Mayflower congregation faced intense persecution from the Chinese government – all because of their strong Christian faith. In 2019, the church made the difficult decision to leave their homes to seek the freedom to practice their faith without fear of retaliation from the government. First fleeing to South Korea and later Thailand, this body of believers has endured countless trials on their journey, but I am proud to report that they are now able to rest free.” Rep. Nathaniel Moran

With the help from the people of Tyler, the group is being fed, housed and clothed.

For more about Mayflower Church and how to support them visit Freedom Seekers online.