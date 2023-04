LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two people were taken to a Longview hospital on Saturday morning after a house fire at 134 Myrle Avenue, according to Longview Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Longview Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Longview Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Longview Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Longview Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Longview Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Longview Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Longview Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Longview Fire Department

Officials said they responded to the fire around 3:21 a.m. on Saturday. Paramedics evaluated four people for smoke inhalation before two of them were taken to a hospital for more evaluation.