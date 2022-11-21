LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A 27-year-old man was arrested after reports of an Optimum work truck being stolen on Saturday in Lufkin, according to city officials.

At 12:06 p.m., police received reports of the theft from the Comfort Inn and Suites in the 4400 block of South First Street.

Police said that a maroon Ford Lariat truck with company stickers was reportedly inbound on S. First Street with the suspect behind the wheel.

Officials said they caught up to the truck near the Lufkin Mall and attempted to pull it over, but the driver, identified as Kiran McLain, did not stop.

A six-minute high-speed chase started on South First Street and ended on State Highway 103 East.

McLain got out of the truck and attempted to run away into the woods, but officers caught him and took him into custody, officials said.

He was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest and criminal mischief for a fence that was damaged during the pursuit.