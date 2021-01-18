Tyler organizations host MLK Day virtual celebration

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In place of their regular MLK Day event, Tyler Together Race Relations Forum sponsored an online celebration to accommodate the current COVID-19 environment.
The virtual celebration is in partnership with Dr. Pamela J. Phoenix and “Let’s Talk Tyler.” The theme is based around King’s “I have a dream” speech, and a specific quote.
“Social progress never rolls in on the wheels of inevitability. It comes through the tireless effort and the persistent work of dedicated individuals.”Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.