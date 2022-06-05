NEW SUMMERFIELD, Texas (KETK) — “There was a truck coming from New Summerfield on 110 towards Troup and the deer ran right in front of him, and he hit her,” said Driver with Dash Cam, BJ Franchieseur.

The dash cam footage provided is from an accident on Friday morning. A driver hitting a doe who happened to be pregnant and the collision caused the mother to give birth right away.

“You can actually see that I had one that went right in between my two front tires and I kind of centered over the second fawn to come out. I completely avoided the momma deer and I went right over the top of the baby,” said Franchieseur.

Both drivers reported the accident and a local game warden was able to dispatch an animal rehabilitator. Texas Parks and Wildlife officials realized that not one, but two fawns were born upon impact.

“They showed me as we walked along the shoulder of Highway 110 (towards New Summerfield) where this happened and suddenly in the tall grass was another baby. I grabbed that baby and he was covered in ants and was slimy and shaking. He’s the little one of the two,” said Animal Rehabilitator, Dawn Russell.

The accident occurred at the intersection of County Road 4713 and FM 2750 on Friday morning at 11:15 a.m.

“He shot out of her and slid across the pavement and landed in the ditch. That’s the one that I luckily found. The mother spun around on the road on her side and in the video you see Comet come out,” said Russell.

As a wildlife rehabilitator, Russell shares that this is the most miraculous event leaving both newborns alive and allowing them to live up to their names, Cannon and Comet.

“It is nothing short of a miracle that they are up. We do have a little trauma. Cannon has a little bit of head and eye trauma to that right eye. Comet does have a broken femur. We didn’t realize any of that until the day went on as they tried to stand up,” said Russell.

Comet is expected to have surgery in the coming week for his broken femur. Russell says with help from above, these fawns will grow to be strong and healthy.

If you are someone who may have a situation similar to this or question regarding the care and protection of wildlife, please call your local game warden or contact Texas Parks and Wildlife here or call 1-800-792-1112.