Water boil notice in Tyler could be lifted as soon as Monday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As of Saturday morning around 11:00 a.m., the city said Tyler’s boil water notice will remain in effect and predict the notice could be lifted between 10 a.m. Monday and Tuesday afternoon. The next update will come around 3 p.m. later Saturday.

The city said to not run water to prevent pipes from freezing and to turn off the water if the pipes have burst.

The city projected that water storage tanks will fill on Saturday and samples will be taken on Sunday. Labs will take a minimum of 18 hours to review the samples.

Once the water boil is lifted, residents will be asked to flush their lines for 15 minutes.

As of Saturday, the following main breaks have been repaired:

1717 Sequoia Dr.

1125 Pinedale Place

206 Alpine Dr.

1018 Shepherd

3501 McMillan

1605 N. Palace

314 N. Gaston Ave.

The city of Tyler said the following main breaks will be prioritized for repair for Saturday and Sunday: