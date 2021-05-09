Water causes impassable streets, power outages in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin officials are advising people to stay home if at all possible as areas of the city experience flooding, outages, downed trees and downed power lines.

According to Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, water is reportedly up to the hoods of several vehicles that have been stranded on Raguet Street at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue. Pebsworth said that the road is currently impassable.

Pebsworth said there has also been a report of two people stuck in a vehicle with downed power lines on top of it off Tulane Street.

Areas where flooding has been reported include:

Kurth Drive

Tulane Street

Frank Avenue (underpass specifically and other isolated areas of Frank Avenue)

Raguet Street

Ellis Avenue

Kiln Avenue

Bynum Street

Hill Street

Douglas Street

Storms are expected to continue until around 11 p.m.

According to Oncor, there are 14,789 power outages as of 6:30 p.m. in Angelina County and the estimated restoration time is unknown.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.