Water causes partial ceiling collapse at Bruno’s Pizza on Vine Avenue

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Bruno’s Pizza and Pasta location on Vine Avenue in Tyler suffered from a partial ceiling collapse Thursday.

Bruno’s, the iconic Tyler eatery offering Italian foods from pizza to sandwiches and more, suffered ceiling damage in the wake of the severe freezing event that ravaged the state of Texas.

Images on social media showed damage to the building with water on the ground. According to the owner’s son, the water inside the restaurant was up to his feet.

The restaurant has been closed all week due to weather. No one was inside when the ceiling was damaged.

The family-owned eatery has been open since 1976, with two locations in East Texas.

Repair crews were out at the location Thursday.

Last September, Jay Rumbelow, the owner of Bruno’s Pizza and Pasta, died.

The Rumbelow family opened the first Bruno’s on Vine Street in Tyler in 1976. They opened a second location on Old Jacksonville Road in 1991.

Rumbelow took on running the family business after his father’s death in 1991.