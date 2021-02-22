(KETK)- A water leak caused an evacuation at the Texas Capitol on Monday.
The alarms went off in the building, and a Department of Public Safety official told Texas Capitol Correspondent Wes Rapaport what prompted the emergency situation.
Around 4:41 p.m. officials were able to return into the building.
“The All-Clear signal has been given,” wrote Rapaport.
- Taco Bell introducing new chicken ‘sandwich taco’
- Water pipes breaking after cold weather wreak havoc on homes, businesses
- Tyler city officials give update on water, roads after winter storm
- Water leak causes evacuation at Texas Capitol
- US tops 500,000 COVID-19 deaths, President Biden holds national moment of silence