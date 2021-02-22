Water leak causes evacuation at Texas Capitol

Texas Capitol in downtown Austin Feb. 22, 2021 (KXAN/Wes Rapaport)

(KETK)- A water leak caused an evacuation at the Texas Capitol on Monday.

The alarms went off in the building, and a Department of Public Safety official told Texas Capitol Correspondent Wes Rapaport what prompted the emergency situation.

Around 4:41 p.m. officials were able to return into the building.

“The All-Clear signal has been given,” wrote Rapaport.

