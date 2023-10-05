LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin residents can expect a road closure and potential water service interruptions as the city deals with a water leak.

According to the city, South Raguet Street from West Kerr Avenue to Pershing Avenue will be closed Thursday afternoon to repair a leak.

At 4:30 p.m., water service from Angelina Street to Timberland Drive will be out while they repair the leak. Additional areas may be affected, the city said.

They plan to shut off water after Pineywoods Community Academy gets out of school Thursday as not to interrupt the school day. The school pickup exit will be rerouted down West Kerr Avenue.

In addition, Kurth Memorial Library will close at 4:30 p.m.