NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A water line break in the City of Nacogdoches has closed roads on Wednesday while repairs are underway.

The water line break happened in the 800 block of Crisp Road according to the city, and John Richardson Road will be closed at Starr Avenue. Crisp Road will be closed at Park Street for the remainder of the day, according to officials.

“Service in this area will be temporarily interrupted while crews are working,” according to officials.