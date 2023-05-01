TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The City of Tyler has a scheduled water outage on May 2 for customers on South Broadway Avenue from East Heritage Drive to 7820 South Broadway Avenue.

The city said the outage is part of “necessary water system utility work for the Cambridge Road Improvements Project.” The work is expected to take less than three hours and is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

According to the City of Tyler, traffic will not be affected.

“Upon the resumption of water service, lines will be flushed which could cause temporary discoloration. Impacted customers may also notice trapped air in the plumbing, which will be released initially as water is used,” the City of Tyler said.

The city apologized for any inconvenience the work may cause and asks for patience as they complete the work.