Water pipes breaking after cold weather wreak havoc on homes, businesses

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As Texas tries to heave itself out of the state of disaster a winter storm left it in, water has become a primary concern for many Texans.

Water main breaks can wreak havoc on a water system. Tyler City Manager Ed Broussard said there were still 35 breaks throughout the city that have not yet been fixed.

Inside homes, apartments, businesses and offices, similar issues are abound. Freezing and breaking pipes, potentially causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

The breaks have caused the water in some places to become discolored and unfit for consumption. Some Texans are even reporting brown water coming from their taps.

State leaders encourage homeowners to reach out to their insurance companies in the wake of these damages.

“I urge everybody, whether you’re a homeowner or a renter, if you have insurance be sure you’re on the phone today contacting your insurance provider to make sure that they are working with you to assist you in this process of dealing with the busted water pipes,” Gov. Greg Abbott said.

More than 100 Texas counties are under major disaster declarations by FEMA, and some residents of those counties may be eligible for federal assistance.

Federal grants would be for home repairs and temporary housing, low-cost loans to help uninsured property losses, and “other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” per FEMA.

As of Monday, the following counties are under major disaster declarations:

Anderson (NEW)

Angelina

Cherokee (NEW)

Gregg (NEW)

Henderson

Houston (NEW)

Nacogdoches

Panola

Polk

Rusk (NEW)

Sabine

Shelby

Smith

Upshur

Van Zandt

Wood (NEW)

Abbott’s office announced Monday that they will continue to re-request disaster declarations for all Texas counties as the state of Texas works to get information from individuals who suffered damage from the winter storm.